World set to accept Pak stance on Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said “our aim is ensuring stability in Afghanistan and the world is coming closer to Pakistan stance”.

He said this while tweeting on a website a day before Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visited ISI headquarters. Army chief and DG ISI gave a detailed briefing to the PM on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In another tweet, Fawad said Kartapur Rahdari reunited two brothers who were separated 75 years ago. “When PM Imran Khan inaugurated Kartarpur he had declared it “a corridor of peace”, and today this corridor proved a symbol of peace, security and love for bitterness laden borders.”