World set to accept Pak stance on Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said “our aim is ensuring stability in Afghanistan and the world is coming closer to Pakistan stance”.
He said this while tweeting on a website a day before Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visited ISI headquarters. Army chief and DG ISI gave a detailed briefing to the PM on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
In another tweet, Fawad said Kartapur Rahdari reunited two brothers who were separated 75 years ago. “When PM Imran Khan inaugurated Kartarpur he had declared it “a corridor of peace”, and today this corridor proved a symbol of peace, security and love for bitterness laden borders.”
SUKKUR: Three people, including brother, sister and a child, were killed and two others were injured in a road...
SUKKUR: A man was killed, while a woman was seriously injured over the Karo Kari issue in district Ghotki.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The second year students of the Communication Design department on Thursday organised a micro thesis display...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Thursday recovered 12 kilograms of charas and 17 kilograms of opium during two...
SUKKUR: An eye camp by Tanzeem-e-Araiyan Pakistan ended on Thursday in district Khairpur.Renowned eye specialists...
SUKKUR: Huge ransom was demanded by the kidnappers on Thursday to release two local traders, including uncle and...
