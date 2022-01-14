PTCL, SCO sign pact

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Special Communication Organization (SCO) signed an understanding to explore opportunities for growth of telecom services across the country, a statement said on Thursday.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is visioned on facilitating cooperation between the two telecom players to foster resource efficiency, especially in the remote mountainous regions of AJK (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) and GB (Gilgit-Baltistan).
Hatem Bamatraf, president at PTCL & Ufone, and Major Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, DG SCO, attended the signing ceremony along with senior officials from both organizations.
