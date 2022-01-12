Mismanagement

Despite the heavy snowfall which led to the tragic deaths of 23 people in Murree, the government has stayed silent. Who will take responsibility for these needless deaths? Days before the calamity, a number of minister were tweeting about the increase in tourism in Murree. Yet, they failed to manage the tourists.

Where was the government when people were stranded? Rescue did not come until people had already died. Not even a single bottle of water was distributed by the government. Instead, it asked the locals to help them by donating. Where are our taxes? Why do people even bear all this?

Mohammad Abdullah

Islamabad