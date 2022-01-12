PNEC delegation visits PPIC3

LAHORE: A 20-member delegation including students and faculty members of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC), Karachi on Tuesday visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3) – the premier security project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). The entourage was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA Insignia Cam-Surveillance Operations Management Centre.
