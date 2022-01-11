NIC invites startups

KARACHI: National Incubation Center (NIC) on Monday invited startups from across the country in its 12th startup incubation cohort to avail opportunities to launch or grow their businesses, a statement said.

Selected startups will get a chance to experience a custom founder curriculum to help them accelerate their idea into successful and viable businesses. The startup gaps would be identified, and the team would get relevant guidance and mentorship to help develop the startup, NIC announced.

The center invited Pakistani startups from all tech genres, including health, food, tourism, and hospitality, agritech, gaming, big data and analytics, mobile apps, digital marketing, content creation, sports, fashion, ed-tech, aviation, fintech, Internet of things (IoT), ecommerce, and robotics. NIC is the start-up innovation and entrepreneurial platform, managed by Teamup and Jazz in collaboration with Ignite and the ministry of Information Technology.