Monday January 10, 2022
National

Mayo Hospital’s record room catches fire

January 10, 2022

LAHORE: A fire broke out in a room at the 3rd floor of Mayo Hospital Emergency on Sunday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The fire broke out in the record room due to short circuit.

