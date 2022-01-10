10 Pakistani fishermen arrested by Indian Navy

SUKKUR: As many as 10 Pakistani fishermen were arrested by Indian naval forces on Sunday when they mistakenly entered disputed water territory in the Arabian Sea.

Belonging to different coastal villages of Thatta, the fishermen were identified as Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain, Maqbool, Ghulam, Syed Ghulamn Mustfa ,Gulou, Arab, Sattar, Hassan and Ihsaan.

On board Al-Yaseen launch, the fishermen were busy catching fish when they entered the disputed territory between India and Pakistan by mistake. The Indian naval forces resorted to firing at them and later they took them into custody along with their fishing boat and a catch of several days.

Peer Gulab Shah, President PFF Thatta district, has strongly condemned the act of Indian naval forces and demanded the release of the Pakistani fishermen languishing in Indian jails. He also asked for the resolution of water territorial dispute between the two countries that is creating problems for the fishermen community.