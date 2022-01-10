PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Muhammad Bilal Bhatti has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Effects of Inter-Parental and Parent-Children Communication on Children Education and Personality: A Case of Southern Punjab”, Samina Bashir in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled “Expression Study of Chitinase Genes in Cotton (Gossypium Hirustum)”, Tahir Mahmood in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of his thesis entitled “Management of Early Blight of Potato Through PGPR Medicated Resistance”, Hafiz Abdul Jabbar in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis entitled “Pilgrimage Travelogues in Arabic and Urdu Literature in The Twentieth Century (Contrastive Study)” and Yasir Sharif in the subject of Biochemistry after approval

of his thesis entitled “Association Between Hemochromatosis (HFE) Gene Mutations and Involvement of Hepatic Dysfunctions in Beta-Thalassemia Major Patients in Punjab Province, Pakistan”.