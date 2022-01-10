PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Muhammad Bilal Bhatti has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “Effects of Inter-Parental and Parent-Children Communication on Children Education and Personality: A Case of Southern Punjab”, Samina Bashir in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled “Expression Study of Chitinase Genes in Cotton (Gossypium Hirustum)”, Tahir Mahmood in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology) after approval of his thesis entitled “Management of Early Blight of Potato Through PGPR Medicated Resistance”, Hafiz Abdul Jabbar in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis entitled “Pilgrimage Travelogues in Arabic and Urdu Literature in The Twentieth Century (Contrastive Study)” and Yasir Sharif in the subject of Biochemistry after approval
of his thesis entitled “Association Between Hemochromatosis (HFE) Gene Mutations and Involvement of Hepatic Dysfunctions in Beta-Thalassemia Major Patients in Punjab Province, Pakistan”.
Islamabad:Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad Police has arrested two female members of house burglars gang...
Islamabad: The Saturday evening was damp and bitterly cold. It felt all the more freezing after one had watched...
LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment has proposed amendments by increasing the number in women’s seats on...
Islamabad: Recent intermittent rainfall in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has increased the demand for...
LAHORE:Weekly performance report of Dolphin and PRU was released here on Sunday. Both the wings gave immediate...
LAHORE:A fire broke out in a room at the 3rd floor of Mayo Hospital Emergency on Sunday. On being informed, the...
Comments