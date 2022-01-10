Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I am a student of Software Engineering at a reputable institution in Lahore. Now I am thinking of studying further and doing a Master in Information Technology from a foreign university. It is requested to please suggest a good subject area and a destination especially when I am considering going abroad on scholarship? (Huzaifa, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Huzaifa, I think the subject you are already studying is a very good choice and after doing a bachelor in Software Engineering you will have many specialisms for a postgraduate degree. Consider doing Financial Security/ Internet Security or subjects that also include SEO. If you succeed in achieving a CGPA of 3.0+ you might be lucky to secure a scholarship in Germany or may be in the UK etc.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a BPS scale 14 teacher of Mathematics. I have done a Masters in Agricultural Engineering and it was an honors degree from Agri University, Faisalabad. I am facing some problems as I cannot apply for a higher scale with current qualification. I mean with my Agricultural Engineering masters. Need your specialist advice if I should do popular masters like Computer Science, Physics or Mathematics? (Shafiullah Shah, Gojra)

Ans: Dear Shafiullah, thank you for your query. However, so far as I know Agriculture Engineering is an upright qualification. Furthermore, you didn’t mention that you did this degree after a 4-year Hons bachelor’s degree. If you think doing research, I mean an MPhil you may get hold of a scholarship in Agriculture Sciences after which you can apply for research funding. But make sure this MPhil should be relevant to Agriculture Sciences areas. A lot of countries should give you a research/position or opportunity like Australia, USA and Germany etc. Regarding BPS enhancing; I’m not sure what to advise you but in any case you can look for a better chance than teaching in a school.

Q3: Respected sir, please guide me for my son who is studying in the Karachi Medical and Dental College. He got the admission in an overseas category but the fee structure is more than international standard i.e., 12,000 US Dollar. For the first year my company reimbursed me the half fee, but after 21 year of age he will no longer be eligible for the reimbursement. I request you to please guide me. What should I do? Is there any solution for this? (Nafasat Ali Qureshi, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Nafasat, I have read the content of your email, unfortunately there are no scholarships or funding bodies available in Pakistan to provide grants for your son’s medical education. Medical education is expensive anywhere in the world and normally does not have any provision of scholarships or grants. I am sorry I cannot be of any further help in this matter.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, I am currently studying BBA from National Textile University. I want to get your expert opinion about the specialist area for further studies after my bachelor’s degree is completed. What do you think I choose to study Marketing, HRM or Finance? (Aqeel Maroof, Faisalabad)

Ans: Mr Aqeel, firstly please note that specialist choices always depend upon a student's strength in a concerning / relevant subject area. Having a strong grip on math and numbers means that you should choose finance. However, if you are good at management and have the talent of selling abilities then you should go for marketing or human resource. I hope this will help you in making a better choice according to your knowledge, grip and abilities.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).