Spanish police bust helicopter drug ring

Madrid: Spanish police on Sunday said they busted a drug ring suspected of using helicopters to smuggle France-bound hashish and marijuana from Morocco to Spain.
Officers arrested 11 people and are seeking another 11 suspects in France, Spanish police said in a statement. Police seized 112 kilogrammes (247 pounds) of marijuana, 2.4 tonnes of hashish, three helicopters, four guns and ammunition with support from French police and EU crime agency Europol.
The ring is believed to have used helicopters to ferry drugs from Morocco to southern Spain and then to France in trucks and a tour bus with fake licence plates. Spain’s proximity to Morocco -- a major hashish producer -- has made it a key entry point for drugs bound for Europe.
Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia were investigating on Sunday after a samba performance by dancers some considered...
Johannesburg: At least six people, including a diver, have been killed in flash flooding from torrential rains in...
Rio de Janeiro: Rescuers searched on Sunday for two people still missing as the death toll rose to eight from a cliff...
Washington: The United Nations found thousands of weapons recently seized in the Arabian Sea likely came from a single...
Nairobi: Aid agencies have suspended their work in an area of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a deadly air strike on...
Accra: A gathering of West African states agreed to impose "very harsh" sanctions on Mali, a delegate said on Sunday,...
Comments