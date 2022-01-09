New serial ‘Inteqam’ on Geo TV from Monday

KARACHI: The new drama serial "Inteqam" which expresses the pain of the sensitive gender will be aired on the Geo TV from Monday.

In Saira Arif's writing, old property disputes and grievances will create more walls in the family. Directed by Zahid Mahmood, Qamar Nashad's poetry and Naveed Nashad's beautiful composition with the melodious voices of Nabeel Shaukat and Fiza Javed have beautifully expressed the feelings of the characters in the soundtrack of the drama serial. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi will show the way to love by going through the ocean of hatred. All this will be shown daily in this serial at 7pm on Monday.