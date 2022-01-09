Civil Defence gets new chief warden

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and Controller Civil Defence Organisation Muhammad Ali appointed renowned political and social personality Muhammad Ejaz as Chief Warden of District Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Muhammad Ejaz had been performing his services as Additional Chief Warden for last 25 years. Ejaz remained president of Jewelers Association of Murree Road for five years. He also performed his services in District Baitul Mall Rawalpindi city for four years and remained member of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce.