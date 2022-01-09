Dr Akbar Zaidi asks alumni to help strengthen IBA

The Institute of Business Administration Karachi held its Alumni Reunion 2022 at the Main Campus under its student society called ‘Alumni and Placement Society’.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar graced the event as guest of honour. The event was attended by around 700 prominent alumni from the government and corporate sector.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Malahat Awan, director, Alumni Relations, Resource Mobilization and Corporate Relations. Keeping the memories of the departed alumni alive, the evening began with a video tribute to honour them.

Expressing her gratitude for the 38 classes that have set up numerous endowment and scholarship funds, Awan said that in the past two years, Rs165 million had been collected in the form of scholarships by the generous IBA alumni.

IBA Karachi Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi, warmly welcomed the alumni back to their alma mater after two and a half years, and apprised the audience about the recent academic and infrastructural developments.

Enumerating IBA’s transformation from a business school to a multi-disciplinary institution, Dr Zaidi said that the IBA now had 5,000 students as compared to 400 students 20 years ago. The institute now offers diverse subjects, including History, Sociology, Anthropology and Mathematics. He added that 40 per cent of IBA students received some form of financial assistance.

Adapting to the changing times, Dr Zaidi mentioned that IBA graduates were opting for setting up enterprises of their own and excelling in that domain; furthermore, those alumni that sought employment found one within three months of their graduation.

Dr Zaidi also urged the alumni to provide their valuable feedback, support and expertise towards strengthening the IBA further.

IBA alumnus and guest of honour, Mr. Umar, expressed his happiness on attending the reunion and reminisced about his old teachers, student life and fond memories of the institute. He commended the IBA’s ongoing tradition of excellence and stated that the IBA alumni were performing brilliantly in diverse fields. He thanked he IBA for the valuable education, the memories and the unforgettable experience.

The Head Remittance & Roshan Digital Account, The Bank of Punjab (BOP), Farrukh Majeed, stated that it was an honour to connect with the IBA alumni. He said that CEO BOP Zafar Masood was also an IBA alumnus and that it was a matter of great pride for the BOP to sponsor a few IBA students so that they could acquire quality education. He also urged the IBA alumni to support the Roshan Digital Account initiative.

The reunion provided the alumni community with an opportunity to reminisce about their student life, experience the new campus, share personal and professional experiences and recall the memorable time spent at the IBA.