Islamabad : Famous humorous poet, translator and writer of various detective novels Mehboob Azmi’s 14th death anniversary will be observed today (Saturday). On the occasion of the anniversary, Quran recitation will be held, says a press release. Mehboob Azmi’s two collections of poetry consisting of humorous poetry ‘Moqarar Kaha Bagar’ and ‘Kasa Kahon’ have been published.

Detective novels ‘Shwola Series’ and ‘Parmood Series’ became popular in 60s.

Numerous books of his poetry and prose are being published, including ‘Natya’ poetry, humorous ‘ghazals’ and collections of humorous essays.