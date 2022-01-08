Islamabad : Famous humorous poet, translator and writer of various detective novels Mehboob Azmi’s 14th death anniversary will be observed today (Saturday). On the occasion of the anniversary, Quran recitation will be held, says a press release. Mehboob Azmi’s two collections of poetry consisting of humorous poetry ‘Moqarar Kaha Bagar’ and ‘Kasa Kahon’ have been published.
Detective novels ‘Shwola Series’ and ‘Parmood Series’ became popular in 60s.
Numerous books of his poetry and prose are being published, including ‘Natya’ poetry, humorous ‘ghazals’ and collections of humorous essays.
Rawalpindi : Quran for the departed soul of the mother of Masood Sultan Chaudhry, principal, Jinnah Institute, will be...
Rawalpindi : The Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi on Friday impounded 10 Public Service Vehicles and imposed...
Islamabad : Sustainable Social Development Organisation has won the annual election to hold the National Secretariat...
Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal on Friday distributed winter clothes, shawls, caps and socks among over 500 poor...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company on Friday carried out cleanliness of nullahs and chocked drains...
Islamabad : The Asian Development Bank is likely to buy running Pakistani coal-powered electricity projects and in...
Comments