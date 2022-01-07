Turkish DCGS meets Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Deputy Chief of General Staff (DCGS) of Turkey, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) on Thursday.

During the meeting at GHQ, the COAS and the Turkish General discussed the regional security situation, mutual and professional interests with emphasis on defence and collaboration between the two countries.

“We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities,” the COAS said and underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. He stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, especially the efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu also called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, in his office. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy religious, cultural and historical bonds manifested through strong ties between air forces. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.