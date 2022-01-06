Rockets fired at Iraq base

Baghdad: Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without causing any damage, the latest in a string of attacks, an official said.

"We observed five rounds... the closest impact was two kilometres (1.2 miles) away," a coalition official said. "No damage, no casualties." The rockets landed near the Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq, in the desert of Al-Anbar province.

The coalition uses the base in its fight against the Islamic State group. The same base was targeted on Tuesday, when US-led coalition forces shot down two armed drones. On Monday, the coalition also shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at the airport in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.