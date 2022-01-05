Inductions made in MTI Bannu

BANNU: More inductions have been made in the Medical and Teaching Institute (MTI) of Bannu.

MTI Bannu Medical Director Dr Umar Ayub Khan told the media interviews were conducted in Peshawar.

He said specialists and even interventional cardiologist and sub-specialist in the eye, gynae, etc had been inducted in MTI Bannu. The medical director said the emergency cover had been increased at the MTI Bannu three-fold, laboratory investigations and radiology services five-fold.

He said specialist doctors were available and MTI Bannu was also tending to patients from North and South Waziristan.

Dr Umar Ayub Khan said an IVF centre was on the cards and pharmacy and blood bank were being made.

He thanked Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra for supporting the patient care efforts.