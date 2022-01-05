Pakistani experts to restore hospitals in Afghanistan

Islamabad : Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has dispatched a team of engineers and technicians to Afgha­nistan in order to assist the process of refurbishment of three hospitals to help the Afghan brethren in this hour of crisis.

This was informed during the meeting of the Afgh­anis­tan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) held on Tuesday.

The buildings of three hospitals namely Nishtar Hospital, Jalalbad, Jinnah Hospital Kabul, and Logari Hospital, Logar have been completed.

However, installation and commissioning of medical equipment worth Rs2 billion is under process.

For the operationalization of medical equipment, a team of four Pakistani engineers along with technicians is working round the clock.

This would help to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in our brotherly neighbouring cou­ntry.

The initiative is part of a Rs5 billion humanitarian assistance package for Afgha­ni­stan announced by the Prime Minister.

AICC is the policy formulation and implementation forum established as part of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) under Adviser Finance to support humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

Representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, National Health Services and FBR attended the meeting.