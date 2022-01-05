Admission alert

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has alerted students across the country not to take admission in PhD and MS, MPhil, Equivalent programmes offered by the affiliated colleges and institutes.
Students have been strictly advised not to seek admission in any programme offered by affiliated colleges and institutes at MPhil and PhD level, since the resultant degrees shall not be recognized and attested by HEC.
The affiliated colleges and institutes have also been advised not to offer and advertise admission in PhD and MPhil, MS, Equivalent Programmes. They have been warned that any such action is liable to be proceeded as per law.
