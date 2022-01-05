85 more test positive for corona

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has started showing a significant increase in the last four days with reporting of another 240 cases while in the last 24 hours, as many as 85 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities that is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the region in the last 82 days.

It is important that another 14 patients belonging to the federal capital have been tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 taking the total number of Omicron variant cases from ICT to 114.

In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 1.65 per cent in ICT and 1.26 per cent in Rawalpindi district that was well below 0.6 per cent in the twin cities two weeks back. Expressing concern on the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia said 68 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 1.65 per cent in the capital. All individuals should get vaccinated for their own safety and the safety of the people around them. Get tested as soon as you see symptoms and avoid gatherings, he added.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that over 80 confirmed cases of the infection in a day have been reported from the twin cities after October 14. The virus claimed no life from the region in the last 24 hours however a total of 2191 patients belonging to the twin cities had already lost their lives due to the illness. The total number of patients so far reported from the region reached 145383 on Tuesday.

According to details, the virus has so far claimed 967 lives from ICT and 1,224 from Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 108,823 patients have been reported from ICT of which 107,477 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has jumped to 379 on Tuesday after the addition of 35 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 17 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,560 of which 35,248 patients have achieved a cure.

According to the district health department, a total of 12 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Tuesday while 76 confirmed patients of the illness from the district were in home isolation.