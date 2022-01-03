Woman, along with two kids, commits suicide

SUKKUR: Even after 36 hours, divers are yet to fish out the bodies of a woman and her two children. The woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Nara canal near the Sukkur Barrage.

Mahnaz, w/o Ali Nawaz Kurio ,had jumped into the Nara canal along with her three-year-old son Ahram and two-year- old daughter Analia. Amanullah, the father of the woman, said that his daughter was forced to commit suicide due to obnoxious attitude of her husband. He said that his daughter complained to him over the rude behavior of her husband,which was communicated to her in-laws.

However, Muhammad Nawaz, brother in-law of the woman, claimed that they never heard of estranged relations between the couple from her father. Narrating the ordeal, he said that the family was going to attend a marriage ceremony but Mahnaz refused to go with them. Upon which, they contacted her father to persuade her to go with them but she did not change her mind. At last, the family left for the wedding without her. However, when they returned home, they found her and two kids missing from home. Later, they came to know via social media that a purse, milk feeder and slippers were lying abandoned at the bank of Nara Canal in Sukkur. When the family reached the spot, they found the belongings of Mahnaz there. Since then, divers have been making efforts to fish out the bodies.

Meanwhile, a young man identified as Muhammed Mithal, S/o Badar Shabani, was shot dead by armed bandits in Khairpur when he resisted a snatching bid. The relatives of the victim placed the body on the National Hhighway, Khairpur, in front of the office of SSP Khairpur, to protest against the incident.