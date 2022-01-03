Omicron symptoms are like those of common cold: experts

NEW YORK: Omicron variant symptoms appear to be different than the previous Covid-19 symptoms felt from earlier strains, according to experts.
Cara Gluck, the chief of clinical services at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, has told a media outlet that recently that the omicron variant symptoms are often less severe than the symptoms felt from the delta variant, which makes it hard for people to diagnosis. “With the weather the way that it is, people think it’s just allergies because they may not be experiencing severe illness,” she said.
Omicron variant symptoms often include fever, tiredness, scratchy throat and general sickness, often seen in the common cold.
“We are looking at those basic upper respiratory symptoms,” she said. It’s been hard for people to determine if they are infected with Covid-19 — specifically the omicron variant — or the cold because the omicron variant actually has genetic code from the common cold. The current theory from scientists in South Africa suggests the coronavirus lingered inside an immunocompromised person long enough to pick up genetic material from the common cold, giving the variant some resemblance to it, according to BBC News.
Forty-five per cent of Pakistanis did not like Dr Faisal Sultan's performance and found it under par
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that the provincial government has promised to provide...
MULTAN: Commander Southern Command and Project Management Committee Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider...
ISLAMABAD: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors on Sunday expressed its concern over the...
ISLAMABAD: Journalist Ansar Abbasi has filed an application before the honorable Chief Justice Islamabad High Court...
JEDDAH: Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August, while daily...
Comments