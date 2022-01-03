Showcasing richness of northern areas

Islamabad: Nomad Gallery, in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), has organised a representational show reflecting the richness of the Northern areas of Pakistan titled, ‘The Golden Hour.’

In the opinion of art experts on the jury, “the importance of contemporary art in Pakistan is difficult to measure and crucial to recognize. In recent years the Covid pandemic has severely affected all sectors, particularly in the area of arts and crafts.

Therefore it is imperative to continue our resilient commitment. This fine collection of art, representative of the northern areas of Pakistan, reflects the lush natural beauty of the landscapes and their ambiance, invoking a connection with nature and the urge to breathe pure air.

Art can open our eyes to the intricacy and beauty of the natural world. It can simply be a painting that appreciates nature for what it is or it can be a challenging piece expressing our complex human connection to nature. Arts celebrate our differences while connecting us through communal experience. The arts are a powerful and important part of what unites us.”

‘The Golden hour’ is a show of fifteen renowned artists from all over Pakistan, exploring the northern areas, capturing nature’s beauty with their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums.

The artworks are mainly the outcome of the 3rd artists' Summer Camp held in 2021, an annual program for senior and emerging artists and art lovers to gather, connect, practice, and promote art, under the umbrella of Studio Ali Sajid and the National Artists Association of Pakistan (NAAP-KP).

This is a juried event for professional artists initiated by Nomad Gallery to recognize the merit of the artworks submitted. The jury will commence and conclude judging on January 4th and the award distribution will be held at the inaugural event on January 5th. The exhibition will open on January 05 at 4:00 p.m. and continue till January 10.