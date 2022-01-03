Sarwar, Lord Daniel discuss Afghan peace process

LAHORE: Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party for British Affairs and a member of the British House of Lords, Lord Daniel Hannan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Daniel Hannan appreciated Pakistan's role in eradicating terrorism and Afghan peace process. Daniel Hannan, a member of the British House of Lords, who visited Pakistan at the invitation of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, met him at the Governor’s House during which Pakistan-UK relations, the current situation in the region, Afghan peace process, Kashmir dispute and other matters came under discussion.

During the meeting, Lord Daniel Hannan thanked Ch Sarwar for inviting him to Pakistan and assured him of full support of Pakistan's narrative on the eradication of terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

The governor urged the United Kingdom to play its role in peace in Afghanistan and the eradication of poverty and unemployment from there. He said that Pakistan's role in Afghan peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was exemplary. The whole world has to come on one page for peace and stability in Afghanistan. If the world does not stand with Afghanistan then peace will only be a dream. We all have to work together for peace and stability in the world, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that ignoring the current situation in Afghanistan would not be in the interest of the world in any way so without any delay all countries, including Britain must play their role in the protection of humanity and peace in Afghanistan. Instability in Afghanistan will be catastrophic for the whole world and the world cannot afford such a situation. The governor highlighted the ongoing Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and violence against minorities in India and said that the world must take notice of human rights violations in India.

PMLN: PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that 63 percent people had described the Punjab government’s performance as very disappointing.

She said, “Punjab ranks first in pollution, bad governance and mismanagement.” Punjab is a self-sufficient province in wheat, rice, cotton and sugar,” she maintained and added that today the farmer of Punjab was struggling for a sack of fertilizer and most of the farmers of South Punjab were being humiliated for fertilizer. There was a danger of crisis of wheat and rice in Punjab, she warned.