Pandora Papers probe enters final phase

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday confirmed that the investigation of the Pandora Papers Commission set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan has entered its final phase, local media reported on Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission has completed its investigation into the majority of 240 of the alleged 700 names in the Pandora Papers and more than 200 Pakistanis have submitted their responses to the commission, while 240 Pakistanis have rejected the allegations of money laundering.

The ICIJ had provided the names of 240 Pakistanis out of the alleged 700 to the Prime Minister s Inspection Commission and of the 240 names received by the commission, 40 include public office holders and bureaucrats, and former officials of armed forces.

According to the Commission, if more names are given by the ICIJ, they will also be investigated, while the first phase of the commission’s fact-finding inquiry is likely to be completed by the end of January.