CM extends contract of ad hoc doctors, other staff

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced a major relief for ad-hoc doctors and other staff of the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and directed for extending their contract by one-year.

The CM said that the decision will provide relief to thousands of ad-hoc doctors and other staff.

The Chief Minister has also directed for ensuring the timely disbursement of the salaries of ad-hoc doctors and other staff.

He also directed to remove all the hurdles in the way of disbursement of salaries to the doctors of Primary & Secondary Health.

He said that the incumbent government is fully aware about the problems of ad-hoc doctors who are serving the ailing humanity.

The PTI government will leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems of doctors in future as well and would take all necessary steps for the betterment of the health sector.

He assured that every possible step will be taken to facilitate the ad-hoc doctors and other staff as Punjab government appreciates the services of doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the negative politics of the opposition parties has been exposed before the nation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said in the present circumstances, the opposition’s behaviour was non-serious. The chief minister said that personal gains have no value compared with the national interests.

He regretted that the opposition always preferred their vested interests and personal agenda.

Unfortunately, the opposition parties were still busy in dividing the nation.

The CM has felicitated the nation on start of New Year and resolved that the PTI government will continue to serve the deprived segments with the same zeal in 2022 as well.

In a statement issued here, he termed the launch of the Naya Pakistan Health Card a gift for people of Punjab.

The chief minister said that the initiative was a real change promised by the PTI government as it was not merely a card but a comprehensive programme for welfare of the common man.

He stated that the journey of public service would remain continue in the new year with the same spirit.

He said that 2022 would bring a new hope for the nation and the incumbent government will set new records of progress and development in the country, adding that any effort made by the opposition to create hindrances in the national development would be foiled.