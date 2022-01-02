Micro-smart lockdown in Gulshan over Omicron cases

The District East administration ordered a micro-smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal late on Friday night after a dozen new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported in the neighbourhood.

The District Central deputy commissioner, who has been given the additional charge of District East DC, ordered the micro-smart lockdown in Block 7 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the notification issued on Friday, the micro-smart lockdown has been ordered for specific streets and houses on the recommendation of the district health officer concerned. The DC, through the notification, has banned all kinds of gatherings and events in the area amid the fear of Covid-19 spread.

The notification has stressed on strict compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures, including the wearing of masks when entering or exiting the affected areas and restricting the movement of people residing in the locality.

However, groceries, convenience stores, bakeries and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open in the area during specific timings in accordance with the directives issued by the National Command & Operating Centre.

The lockdown will remain in effect until January 14. Earlier, 11 members of a family in the East district had been found to be infected with the Omicron variant.