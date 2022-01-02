Official says thousands of kanal land recovered

MARDAN: The district administration has recovered thousands of kanal land on the directives of Peshawar High Court, a senior officer

said. Talking to The News, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said that the process of reclaiming the government lands from encroachers and occupiers was under way in the district.

The deputy commissioner added the district administration recovered about 3,023 kanals and19 marlas of government lands at Mauza Mahal Kalo in Takht Bhai tehsil and handed over to the Auqaf Department.

The official warned the people against encroaching on government lands. He said that the people should voluntarily vacate the government land or else strict action would be taken against them.

Habibullah Arif said the officials of district administration inspected different premises at Shaheen plaza and Hira market on the Malakand Road and seized a huge quantity of spurious medicines.

He added disposable syringes and needles were recovered during the action. He added that samples of the spurious drugs had been sent to the Drug Testing Laboratory for the analysis and the action would be initiated under the Drugs Act, 1976.