Behbud Association gearing up for future

Islamabad: Most of us are familiar with the Behbud Association and the work they have been doing to empower women, but as we go into the New Year let us take a look at the achievements of 2021 – and the dreams it has for the future. The past year was another successful year as all the projects did well. In the education sector, the ‘Behbud Home’ schools added early learning centres to their programme, while the Saidpur School was upgraded to middle school.

In the health sector, a women’s Joint Bone Health Clinic and a full exercise room were inaugurated in collaboration with Riphah College of Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences. Cloud based hospital information and management system (HIMS) was also introduced.

For the industrial home, the biggest achievement was the book launch of ‘Embroidering Dreams,’ a ‘must have’ coffee table book which is a pioneer venture to document the rich heritage and culture of Pakistan, related to hand-embroidery and the stitch­es which are used to create it. The book focuses on eleven different indigenous crafts of Pakistan and tells the stories of the women artisans of Behbud.

Wherever applicable, the names of the donors will be inscribed and donations will become a Sadaqah-e-Jariyah (voluntary charity) by helping to create a space where deserving families will get caring treatment and renewed hope for a better life.