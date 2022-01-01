 
Saturday January 01, 2022
Lahore

155 new corona cases reported

January 01, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 155 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province. In a press statement, he explained that 132 positive cases were reported in Lahore.

