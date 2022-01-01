PITB signs MoU to promote Pak startups in Sweden

LAHORE:Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Sweden based Nutty Ventures AB have signed an MoU at Arfa Software Technology Park to work in collaboration for promotion of local startups.

According to the MoU, PITB and Nutty Ventures AB will collaborate to provide increased exposure to Pakistani startups in Sweden, create tailor-based coaching opportunities for Pakistani startups, strengthen acceleration programmes and build opportunities for international investors and venture capital funds for Pakistani startups.

The ceremony was presided by Punjab Minister for Higher Education & Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz along with PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor. The MoU was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Nutty Ventures AB Strategic Adviser Naim-ul-Abd on behalf of their respective organisations. Senior officials from both organisations including PITB Joint Director Hammad Bin and head of Freelancing Wing Ahmad Islam Syan were present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Raja Yassir said, “Punjab government envisions technology as an engine of economic growth as ICT interventions are opening new frontiers every day, especially for freelancers and aspiring entrepreneurs. Our aim is to provide best-in-class coaching to startups so they can compete in an international level for visibility and necessary funding for accelerating growth. I value this partnership because it will provide exciting opportunities to our local startups and will further strengthen PITB’s existing programs in entrepreneurship and freelancing domains.”

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said, “Pakistani startups have made their mark in the global arena which is manifested through an increase of over 300pc in the funding raised by local startups during 2021.

In line with the vision of the government, PITB’s entrepreneurship and freelancing programmes are not only facilitating the youth of Punjab through incubation and skills development programs but are also helping them in creating the much-needed linkages with the foreign investors and venture capitalists.” Nutty Ventures AB, which is currently running a Sweden-wide accelerator programme, has extensive experience and network in the Swedish startup, impact, and funding ecosystems.

“Since we are experiencing rapid change in global trends in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, we need to eliminate traditional hierarchies and structures which are huge bottlenecks. Nutty Ventures will leverage the power of global best practices to create meaningful impact for PITB-backed startups,” said Nutty Ventures AB founder and CEO Mehkar Sheikh.

Mosque: The construction of the new Jamia Masjid began at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a large number of teachers and staff members were present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said construction of a new mosque had become very crucial for the university. He said GCU students, teachers, and staff had donated more than Rs10 million for the construction of the mosque, while a large number of Old Ravians also wished to participate in this sacred cause. Prof Zaidi revealed that renowned industrialist Anwar Ahmad Khan had pledged to provide all the glass for the entire mosque. The VC said that the new mosque would also house a library, reading room, separate prayer room for female students, and conference hall. The VC formed a committee to oversee all the matters related to the construction of the mosque.