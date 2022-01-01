The unfortunate rise in the number of suicide cases in the country is a matter of great concern. These days there are so many societal problems that people actually prefer death over life. Hyperinflation, unemployment and mental health issues are the most pressing concerns that push people to such extreme measures. If these problems are not remedied soon, suicide may become a bigger problem. A government’s basic job is to protect a citizen’s life and dignity. It should ensure that at least those who are so desperate as to consider suicide an option are given help in due time. If people start killing themselves, it can only mean that the government has failed.
Muhammad Khan
Kandhkot
