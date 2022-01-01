FPCCI gets new chief

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appointed Irfan Iqbal Sheikh as its new president after his victory in the annual election of the apex trade body, a statement said on Friday.

The business community hailed completion of the election and felicitated the newly appointed chief and other office-bearers. Businessmen Panel (BMP) won FPCCI election 2022 consecutively for third term by clinching the confidence of business fraternities.

Writing a congratulatory letter, CEO at Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated BMP for mustering support of chambers and trade associations. He felicitated Irfan Iqbal Sheikh to become FPCCI president along with Muhammad Suleman Chawala as senior vice president, and other BMP vice presidents, including Muhammad Jabbar, Shaukat Ali Omerson, Nadeem Qureshi, and Shabbir Hassan.

The success in nationwide election of the business community reflects BMP popularity in all chambers and affiliated trade associations across the country, he added.

Talking on the occasion, Mian Kashif who is also senior vice chairman BMP Punjab hoped that under the leadership of Irfan Iqbal, the trade body would live up to aspirations and expectations of the business community and help accelerate the pace of economic growth by acting as a bridge between the government and trade bodies to help address their grievances on top priority.