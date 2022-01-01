DG KDA released on personal bonds

KARACHI: The Additional District and Sessions Court, South, on Friday released Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Memon in the misuse of power case on furnishing personal bonds.

The DG KDA was arrested by the anti-corruption police on the charges of misuse of authority. The investigation officer of the case produced DG KDA Asif Memon and assistant director KDA Atif Ali before the court for obtaining further remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the assistant director signed various documents of the land record despite suspension, while the DG KDA had misused his authority and retrained the officers despite their transfer.

The counsel of DG KDA submitted that his client was arrested unlawfully without any prior permission of the chief secretary and sought release of his client on personal bonds. The court, granting the counsel’s request, ordered to release the DG KDA Asif Memon on personal bonds.