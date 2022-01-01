 
Saturday January 01, 2022
World

Iran Guards kill three ‘bandits’ over deadly attack

January 01, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Friday they had killed three people who were involved a deadly attack that left two of their members dead in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

On December 26, the Revolutionary Guards had said two of its members had been killed in the province that borders Pakistan, in "armed clashes with a group of bandits and mercenaries", without providing further details.

On Friday, the Guards said they "targeted and killed the perpetrators behind this crime" in a "surprise" operation, according to a statement reported by the website Sepah News. The suspects had been working on "shaking the peace and security of residents in the southeast of the country", they added without elaborating.

