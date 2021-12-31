Losing candidates stage protest

LANDIKOTAL: Losing candidates for the Landikotal chairmanship slot on Thursday staged a protest demonstration at the front gate of Deputy Commissioner of Khyber in Peshawar on Thursday.

The protest was headed by Awami National Party Khyber president Shah Hussain Shinwari and independent candidate, Shakir Khan Afridi. Holding black flags, the protesters chanted slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan. They demanded re-polling for the chairmanship slot and asked the ECP to ensure a free and fair election.

The political parties and independent candidates alleged that one of the candidates for chairmanship slot had purchased votes and is now making efforts to get support of the newly- elected councillors by visiting their houses. They gave a written application to deputy commissioner to probe the case and announce re-election for the slot of Landikotal tehsil chairman.