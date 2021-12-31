Two TikTokers arrested for ‘accidentally killing man in thrill shooting’

Police on Thursday arrested two teenage TikTokers on a charge of accidentally killing a man while filming a video in Malir City a few days ago.

Fazil Ali and Saeed Ahmed are said to be between 14 and 15 years of age. Police said the TikTokers had shot a man, Qamar Raza, while he was standing outside his residence near Ghazi Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Malir City Police Station on December 23. Raza was shot once in his abdomen and died the following day during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, police conducted a raid on technical grounds, apprehended the two, and recovered the weapon and a motorcycle used in the incident. He said the boys had disclosed the names of their two accomplices during the interrogation, and raids were being carried out to arrest them.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the four riding on two motorcycles. During the initial questioning, they admitted to opening fire for an adventure thrill, but the bullet mistakenly hit the victim.

“The suspect Fazil Ali opened fire at the victim for a thrill, which proved fatal later,” the officer said. The seized weapon has been sent to the forensic division for ballistics cross-matching, and a hunt is under way to arrest the remaining suspects. Those arrested have been handed over to the investigation wing.