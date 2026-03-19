Parents clueless about how teens use AI, surveys show

Parents clueless about how teens use AI, survey shows

For most teenagers, talking to artificial intelligence systems has turned into a normal part of their daily existence. Young people now use these tools for homework help and personal guidance because they have become essential parts of their academic and social activities.

A widening divide now exists between parental beliefs about children's AI usage and the actual online behaviour of teenagers. The Pew Research Center and Common Sense Media have published new research studies which show that teenagers use AI tools for various purposes, including homework assistance and emotional support.

Advertisement

The surveys show that only 51% of parents think their children interact with AI; about 64% of teens claim they use chatbots. Experts reveal that this communication gap makes parents unaware of the impact of AI on their children’s behaviour and decision-making.

Teenagers do not only use AI for academic purposes. In fact, some teens rely on AI for advice, conversations, and even emotional support. According to the Pew Research Center, there is a notable percentage of teens using chatbots for their personal issues.

Common Sense Media Head of Research Michael Robb stated that "Kids are often the vanguard of new technologies and more comfortable testing the boundaries of what new tech can do."

Experts warn that AI usage for companionship purposes will disrupt social skill development. Pew Research Center Managing Director Monica Anderson reported that numerous parents have never spoken about AI with their children, which results in their teenagers needing to learn how to use these tools from scratch.

Psychologists identify warning signs in teenagers who perceive AI as their closest friend and who choose to avoid direct human interaction. While many teenagers say they understand AI’s limits, experts stress that over-reliance could impact critical thinking and emotional growth.