Gamers reacts to NVIDIA DLSS 5, label it AI slop

Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, has introduced its upcoming upscaling system DLSS 5 during the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2026. The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, described the technology as a "GPT moment for graphics", which combines manual rendering techniques with generative AI to produce realistic graphics that artists can manipulate.

The technology was demonstrated on popular titles such as Resident Evil Requiem, Starfield, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Gamers go wild over DLSS 5

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DLSS 5 uses generative AI to enhance lighting and texture and material components, which results in new details that were not included in the original game. The AI model examines one frame according to Nvidia Graphics Division Lead Engineer Daniel Lee. The output produces clearer images which display enhanced facial features and more intricate environmental details.

Gamers have mixed reactions. Some praise the enhanced realism, while others call it “AI slop", comparing it to over-filtered photos. For instance, Resident Evil Requiem’s protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, appears with subtly altered facial features, while Starfield’s characters show sharper, more defined details.

DLSS 5 gives developers complete control over colour grading and masking and intensity settings, which enables them to maintain their game's artistic style.

Nvidia GPU architect Sarah Kim demonstrated that the system operates in real-time at 4K resolution on a single RTX 5090 GPU, although the demonstrations used a dual RTX 5090 system.

Nvidia GPUs will support DLSS 5 later this year. The update will be applied to confirmed titles which include Resident Evil Requiem, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Delta Force, Naraka: Bladepoint, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.