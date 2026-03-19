AI brings late 'Top Gun' star back to big screen

Years after his passing, Val Kilmer is returning to the big screen in an unexpected way. A new film is using AI technology to recreate the late actor’s performance, marking a major moment in the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

The upcoming movie As Deep as the Grave includes AI-generated footage of Kilmer playing the role of Father Fintan. The movie, directed by Coerte Voorhees, was in production before Kilmer’s passing in 2024. However, because of his health issues that impacted his voice, AI was used instead of recasting his role.

Advertisement

According to First Line Films, the filmmakers used innovative technology to recreate the performance of the actor. The film is based on the real-life story of early archaeologists in the American Southwest and also stars Abigail Breslin and Tom Felton.

The use of AI to recreate the actor's performance is a new trend. Unlike previous instances of the actor's appearance, the filmmakers have used AI to recreate the actor's presence. This is a new trend where filmmakers are experimenting with new technology to recreate the actor's performance.

The use of AI in films is a subject of concern for many filmmakers. For example, SAG-AFTRA has raised concerns over the ownership of the actor's image and the rights of the actor. Recent laws passed in California are to protect the actors from the misuse of their images even after death.

Despite the controversy, Kilmer’s family supported the project. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said the actor believed in using technology to expand storytelling possibilities.