Samsung, AMD expand AI chip memory partnership with HBM4 deal

Samsung, AMD expand AI chip memory partnership

To strengthen their position in the growing industry of AI chips, Samsung Electronics and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) have signed a new agreement to expand their partnership on advanced memory chips.

The deal announced on Wednesday will provide next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) to AMD for its upcoming AI accelerators while developing memory technologies for future processors.

Samsung and AMD partnership

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The agreement comes at a time when demand for AI infrastructure is rising rapidly. The partnership demonstrates how leading chip manufacturers collaborate to create reliable supply chains which help them maintain their competitive edge in the global semiconductor market.

Samsung will provide HBM4 chips to AMD for its upcoming Instinct MI455X accelerators according to the agreement. Large AI workloads require these chips, which also enhance processing performance. The partnership also includes optimised DDR5 memory for AMD’s sixth-generation EPYC processors, which are widely used in data centres.

Samsung provides HBM3E memory to AMD, which they use in their previous AI chip products. The company uses this new agreement to enhance its competitive position within the high-bandwidth memory sector, which currently faces rising competitive pressures.

The partnership also opens the door for potential chip manufacturing collaboration, where Samsung could provide foundry services for AMD’s future products. The semiconductor industry shows a broader shift through semiconductor companies which now pursue more integrated design and manufacturing methods.

The announcement comes during Nvidia GTC 2026, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted similar partnerships and praised Samsung’s HBM advancements.