Develop culture to boost exports, decrease imports: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said “we have to develop an ecosystem and a culture that can increase exports and decrease our dependence on imports”.

He observed this while chairing a meeting Wednesday on developing an export culture in the country. “We need resilient exporters who will be rewarded with national civil awards as per their performance in increasing exports,” he added.

The premier directed the commerce ministry to develop a portal which could cater to complaints of the exporters. He also directed them to act as a catalyst for the achievement of sustained growth in exports. Moreover, the PM directed all the departments concerned to develop robust policies and transparency by using technology.

Earlier, PM’s adviser on commerce Razak Dawood informed prime minister that this year they have achieved a record growth in exports after 10 years of stagnation. He added that it is high time to bring in impetus to further increase the export target.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi, National Food Security Minister Fakhar Imam, adviser Razak Dawood and senior officials concerned.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on the prime minister. The meeting discussed issues relating to Phase-II of local bodies elections in KP and PTI’s organisation. The premier was also briefed on the progress of various development projects in the province. He directed to take all possible steps to ensure unity and discipline in the party ranks for the success of the next phase of local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also directed to complete all the development projects on time so that immediate relief and facilities could be provided to the people living in the province.

Separately, the premier said Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations should be celebrated in a grand manner. The purpose of these events is to highlight the distinct identity, culture and unique geography of Pakistan. He chaired a review meeting on preparations for Pakistan’s diamond jubilee 2022 celebrations. Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shaukat Tarin, special assistants Dr Shahbaz Gill, Shehzad Nawaz and senior officers attended the meeting.