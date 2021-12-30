Libya orders arrest of second minister over alleged graft

TRIPOLI: Libyan prosecutors ordered the culture minister detained on Wednesday as part of an investigation into alleged graft of state funds, a week after arresting the education minister in a similar case.
Prosecutors had questioned Culture Minister Mabrouka Touki and ordered her detained on charges of "falsifying official documents in order to complicate the processes of review and oversight of public spending," it said in a statement.
