TikTok announces second billion-euro data centre investment in Finland: Here’s why

In a significant move, TikTok has officially planned to invest €1 billion ($1.16 billion) to build a data centre in Finland, with construction expected to take less than a year as the company moves its European user data.

The recent revelation follows reports that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, avoided a ban in January regarding data protection concerns. This comes as European users increase pressure on social media firms to safeguard children from addictive algorithms. The prime motive behind this major investment is to establish a data centre with a data centre in Lahti, Southern Finland, with an initial capacity of 50MW and a total capacity of 129MW.

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According to Reuters, the significant investment is part of the company’s € 12 billion European data sovereignty initiative, a move aimed at delivering industry-leading protections for the data of over 200 million European users. The country has become a primary hub for tech giants like Google and Microsoft due to its cold climate, low-carbon energy, and stable EU regulatory environment.

Despite the country’s welcoming stance toward data centres, Finnish politicians expressed alarm over TikTok’s entry, citing security concerns and a lack of transparency regarding the company’s plans. Although the Ministry of Defence approved TikTok’s investment in 2024, many politicians were reportedly left in the dark until media reports surfaced.

Former Economic Affairs Minister Wille Rydman publicly urged the project’s local partners to reconsider their tenancy agreement with TikTok. The company plans to have its first Finnish data centre in Kouvola operational by the end of 2026, with a second facility following in 2027. In contrast to national security concerns, local leaders-such as the Mayor of Lahti-have welcomed the investment for its significant economic benefits to the region. TikTok maintains that European user data is protected by enhanced safeguards across its existing sites in Norway, Ireland, and the US.