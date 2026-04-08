Is Claude AI down? Thousands of users report outage
Claude AI's technical team is conducting an active investigation to resolve the issue
Claude AI is down, leaving thousands of users unable to access chat history or generate new responses. The outage which started this morning has completely disrupted operations for AI power users who depend on Claude's functions.
Anthropic's technical team is actively working on investigating the main issue while they try to restore service after users worldwide experienced disruptions from the Claude AI shutdown.
The Claude outage connects to Sonnet 4.6, which serves as the model that operates both the AI model and all other Anthropic applications. The system experienced high error rates because it entered a frozen state, which failed to produce any output.
The company faced and resolved similar problems later on Tuesday before the current service interruption began.
Outage tracking systems revealed that users experienced three main problems, which included conversations failing to load, delayed responses, and complete service access denial for some users.
The Claude problem affects multiple devices and platforms, which shows there are more extensive backend problems.
After conducting their investigation, Anthropic updated Claude's status, stating that they had identified the issue with Claude AI and worked on a solution. The technical teams are working to restore service. Users are advised to track official updates during the platform recovery process.
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