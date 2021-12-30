Tourists disappointed as Malam Jabba ski resort remains shut

MINGORA: Hundreds of tourists from across the country flocked to the scenic valleys of Malam Jabba and Kalam to witness snowfall but were disappointed at the closure of the ski resort.

According to officials, over 30,000 tourists thronged to the hill stations of Malam Jabba, Kalam, Mahodhand and adjoining areas, where the tourists spent quality time along with friends and families.

Hotels in these upper areas of the Swat district were almost jam-packed, and there was hustle and bustle on the roads.

However, many tourists were disappointed when they reached the scenic Malam Jabba valley where they found the ski resort closed for tourists.

“I have arrived from Karachi to enjoy snowfall, zipline and chairlifts, but the resort is closed for tourists. I was told it was shut down due to a clash between the resort management and locals over a passageway”, said Sara Aman, a tourist from Karachi.

Another tourist from Mingora, Muhammad Yaqoob, told this scribe that due to the closure of Malam Jabba resort, most of the tourists, preferred to go to Kaghan, Naran and Murree which had affected the local economy and employment opportunities.

The spokesperson for Malam Jabba Resort, Hazrat Ali, when contacted, told The News that the resort had been closed four months back as the police had failed to provide security to the resort “ The management of Malam Jabba has invested four billion and made the resort an attractive place for local and international tourists.

“We urge the administration to provide security to the resort so that the miscreants don’t attack it again”, said Hazrat Ali, adding the management was ready to reopen the resort only if their conditions were honoured.

When contacted, Swat Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said the Swat economy was based on tourism, and all tourists and resorts would be provided full security. “There is a dispute between local residents of Malam Jabba and the resort management. The chief minister has constituted a committee under the supervision of an additional chief secretary to resolve the dispute, and hopefully, the dispute will be resolved soon”, Junaid said and added that anyone who would try to take the law into his hands would be dealt with sternly.