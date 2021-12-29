Police trace blind murder

Islamabad : The Sihala police have traced the blind murder of a woman whose burnt body was found in a jungle, a police spokesman said.

He said that on 10 December, 2021, Sihala police had found a burnt corpse from a jungle near Expressway. The police registered a case no 593/21u/s302/34 PPC and started investigation.

The police collected the fingerprints of the victim by which she was identified as Tahira Yasmin (35) w/o Muhammad Waris, a resident of Sargodha.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, SP Rural zone Zia Ud Din constituted a special police team under supervision of DSP Abid Hussain headed by Sub-Inspector Zahid Hussain and other officials to trace and arrest the accused involved in the case.

The police team with the help of modern technology traced and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Waris, husband of the victim. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that he had taken his wife to jungle and killed her adding that after killing he burnt her body. Further investigation is underway.