Floral Art: Learning new methods and techniques

Islamabad: With Covid restrictions somewhat relaxed, the Floral Art Society, Magnolia chapter (Rawalpindi/Islamabad) held a live meeting in the sunny outdoor setting of Serena Hotel, says a press release. The theme of the meeting was, ‘Learn and Create,’ - a workshop conducted by talented members who shared their expertise in four sessions, while the members practiced with the materials that had been provided to them.

The four sessions were: the creative use of the cork sheet; techniques using jute material and strings in an arrangement; a tutorial on how easily the Middilino sticks can be supplemented by local cane material and a creative way of using wires and copper and aluminium pipe by turning them into artistic props.

The members who demonstrated these techniques are all experts and their actions were keenly observed by all those who were present. They were given a well-deserved round of applause as it turned out to be a fun-filled yet great learning exercise.

In conclusion, president Magnolia chapter, Farhana Azim, thanked all those who shared their creativity and introduced new materials that have now become part of this art form. She then talked about the preparations and schedules of the national show that will be held in Lahore in January and the fifty-year celebrations of FASP at Karachi in March, advising members who were participating in Lahore to take it as a learning exercise for the bigger event in Karachi.