LAC holds Quaid’s portrait painting contest

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council organized an exhibition and a portrait painting competition of Quaid-i-Azam at Alhamra Art Gallery here on Saturday.

Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition. The exhibition featured beautiful and rare portraits of Quaid-i-Azam by artists Saeed Akhtar, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, and Mahmood Butt. Fareeha Washe stood first, Wazir Muhammad Khan second, and Asa Nasrullah secured third position in the painting competition. Alhamra ED Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winners. On the occasion, Zulfiqar said, "We should incorporate unity, faith and discipline in our lives as this would be the biggest tribute to the father of the nation. The LAC was on the way to materialize the Quaid’s vision of development in literature.