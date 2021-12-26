Aormer England skipper Ray Illingworth dies at 89

LEEDS: Former England and Yorkshire captain Ray Illingworth has died, aged 89.

The all-rounder, who led England to an away Test series victory over Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England from 1958-1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets at 31.20. He led England in 31 matches, winning 12 of those.

He guided Yorkshire to three successive County Championship titles from 1966.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away,” wrote Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with Ray’s family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts.”

Illingworth was the chairman of selectors for England between 1993 and 1996, and coached them in 1995-96.

After watching his wife Shirley’s death from cancer earlier this year, Illingworth offered his support for law changes over assisted dying.

“I don’t want to have the last 12 months that my wife had,” he said. “She had a terrible time going from hospital to hospital and in pain.

“I believe in assisted dying. The way my wife was, there was no pleasure in life in the last 12 months, and I don’t see the point of living like that.

“But we don’t have assisted dying in England yet, so you don’t have the option do you?”